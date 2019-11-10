Drunken driver crashed into marked police cruiser on I-95

MIAMI - A drunken driver crashed into a marked police cruiser at 5:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 northbound near SW 7th Street in Miami.

The Miami-Dade police officer was assisting a stranded motorist in a Ford F-150 when a black BMW crashed into the police cruiser.

Both the officer and the stranded motorist were out of their vehicles at the time of impact.

Further investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI.

There was a passenger in the black BMW but no one was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.