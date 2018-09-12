Electric supply store in Miami burglarized twice in same month

MIAMI - An electric supply store in Miami was burglarized twice this month, authorities announced Wednesday in a news release.

The burglaries were reported Sept. 1 and Sept. 3 at Rexel Electric Supply, located at 6767 NE Fourth Ave.

Miami police said more than $200,000 in wiring and equipment were stolen.

According to detectives, officers were called to the business the first time around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 1 after a witness said they saw a yellow Penske truck pull into the rear of the business and three men load the truck with merchandise.

Police said the truck left shortly before officers arrived.

Authorities said the officers discovered that the thieves cut a hole in the rear wall to enter the business.

Numerous wire spindles and wiring equipment were stolen, police said.

The second burglary was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

Police said a witness again called police to report that they saw a suspicious person near the business along with a yellow Penske rental truck.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a hole in the rear wall and numerous tools outside the hole.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

