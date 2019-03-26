Electronic music fans start Brickell hotels' take over Friday

BRICKELL, Fla. - Every hotel in Miami's Brickell area will be hosting the tens of thousands electronic music fans who will be attending the three-day Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key starting Friday.

Friday will be a busy day as the fans, who paid between $400 to $1,500 for tickets, start their takeover at Miami and Miami Beach hotels. The festival attracts about 165,000 fans from all over the world.

UMF performances begin at 2 p.m. daily and end about 2 a.m. from Friday to Sunday. This allows those who are brave enough to drive around the area to hit the road before noon.

It is likely that the UMF fans will be going to after parties at nightclubs in downtown Miami and South Beach after the festival's performances. This probably means they won't return to Virginia Key until the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

