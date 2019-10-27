Employee bus collides with car at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A violent crash sent multiple people to a hospital early Sunday morning.

The accident took place at the entrance for departing flights at Miami International Airport.

Rescue workers said a Miami-Dade County aviation employee bus collided with a car.

The bus's front bumper could be seen hanging off the front of the vehicle, and some of the windows were cracked as a result of the collision.

The car was also badly damaged, with deployed airbags and visible blood inside.

Three passengers in the car had to be cut out by first responders.

Those three people, and several who were passengers on the bus, were taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash caused a mess for airport travelers, as most drivers were rerouted to the arrivals section.

Investigators are working to establish what caused the crash.

