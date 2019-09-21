Miami

Escape to Miami Triathlon set for Sunday, will bring road closures and delays

By David Dwork - Digital Editor
iStock/JordiDelgado

MIAMI - Athletes across South Florida are gearing up for the Escape to Miami Triathlon. 

The event takes place Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Safety officials will be closing down sections of the Julia Tuttle Causeway and the MacArthur Causeway during the triathlon. 

The race will have two courses, with each beginning at Escape Island in Biscayne Bay and ending at Margaret Pace Park.

 

 

Miami police are expecting more than 2,000 athletes to participate.

Drivers in the area should plan on heavier than usual traffic. 
 

