Escape to Miami Triathlon set for Sunday, will bring road closures and delays

iStock/JordiDelgado

MIAMI - Athletes across South Florida are gearing up for the Escape to Miami Triathlon.

The event takes place Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Safety officials will be closing down sections of the Julia Tuttle Causeway and the MacArthur Causeway during the triathlon.

The race will have two courses, with each beginning at Escape Island in Biscayne Bay and ending at Margaret Pace Park.

Escape to Miami Triathlon. For more info, please read below. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/WeaPRyuI3I — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 20, 2019

Miami police are expecting more than 2,000 athletes to participate.

Drivers in the area should plan on heavier than usual traffic.



