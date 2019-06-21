Family begs for driver who ran over woman in Wynwood to surrender

MIAMI - A South Florida family is pleading for someone to come forward with information about a fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami.

The victim's nieces said they can’t understand how someone could run over Rose Marie Jackson, 62, and then not stop to render aid.

"I want the person to please, please, for the love of God, please surrender," Janie Jackson said.

Surveillance video shows the moment right before the deadly impact.

Rose Marie Jackson was crossing the street when a dark SUV slammed into her, sending her flying.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Northwest Second Avenue near 21st Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood.

"The vehicle was traveling at highway speeds. The speed limit there is 30 mph, and the vehicle was going in excess of that," Detective Marvin Lopez said.

Police said the impact was so forceful, Rose Marie Jackson landed about a block away from where she was hit. Her neck was broken in the accident.

Five minutes later, a man who happened to drive by and see the victim’s lifeless body called 911.

"I had saw her two to three days before, not thinking something like this was going to happen," Janie Jackson said.

Police believe the SUV that struck the victim is a gray Infiniti QX60.

"Just to think that a person would do that, it makes me question that person and do they have a heart?" the victim's niece, Bonita Barrett, said.

Police said they're confident the driver confided in someone about the crash.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the driver is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



