Family Dollar store employees robbed at gunpoint after shift in Miami

MIAMI - Several Family Dollar store employees were recently robbed at gunpoint after their shift in Miami, authorities said.

The robbery was reported about 11 p.m. Aug. 22 outside the Family Dollar at 3311 NW 17th Ave.

Miami police said the victims were heading home after their shift when two robbers came from around the corner, pointed handguns at the victims and demanded their property.

Surveillance video shows several of the employees trying to run away, but one of the robbers stops them.

Authorities said the thieves got away with a cellphone and a gold necklace.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

