Family pleads for help in finding 27-year-old woman's killer

MIAMI - A South Florida family is pleading for help from the public to help identify the person who fatally shot Briana Paschal, 27, earlier this year in Miami.

"See our hurt. Feel our pain," Paschal's aunt, Lynda Roberts, said.

According to authorities, Paschal was shot early in morning Feb. 18 while she was in her car at the intersection of Northwest Third Avenue and 14th Terrace.

Miami police said she was heading to work.

According to detectives, Paschal got out of her car to check for damages after she was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Police said the other car pulled up alongside her and someone inside fired a gun at Paschal.

Paschal was taken by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she died.

"We are wondering why and who would've wanted to do this to her," Roberts said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

"If you know something and are not saying anything about it, you're complicit," Paschal's cousin, William DC Clark, said. "You're just as guilty as the person who pulled the trigger."

