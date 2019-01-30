Family pleads for help in finding hit-and-run driver who killed mother of 7

Shameka Cone, 30, died two weeks after she was struck by a car in Miami.

MIAMI - A family is asking for help in finding a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman and injured her boyfriend earlier this month in Miami.

Shameka Cone, 30, was the mother of seven kids.

"This is like a nightmare that I can't wake out of. That's what it is. My baby's gone," her father, Thomas Jones, said.

"You know what you did. Have a heart, turn yourself in, because she didn't deserve this at all," Cone's mother, Tara Butts, said.

It's been three weeks since the crash, and police have yet to identify a suspect.

"She didn't deserve that," Butts said. "She left seven kids behind. I don't think it's fair to them. They'll never see their mother again, and I will never see my daughter again."

Police said the crash occurred Jan. 8 off Northwest Second Avenue and 64th Street. Witnesses said the victims had just left a nearby convenience store and were crossing the street when they were suddenly hit.

The crash left Cone with severe head injuries. She died exactly two weeks later while still in the hospital.

After examining car parts from the scene, detectives have now identified the vehicle as a newer-model Infiniti Q60. Police said the car is either silver, gray or black with front and back-end damage.

"Turn yourself in, because if you don't, somebody else will. Because somebody knows something," Detective Wendy Chadwell said.

"I need closure for my daughter, closure for me," Butts said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





