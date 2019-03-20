Family pleads for help to find hit-and-run drivers who struck their loved one

MIAMI - A daughter and granddaughter are praying for the recovery of Laurene Fermilien Jean, a 66-year-old woman was hit, by not one, but two vehicles around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Neither of those drivers stopped to help.

"When we got the news it was tough because this is my grandmother who works two jobs and came from Haiti," said granddaughter Nettgy Jean Pierre. "The doctors said she's fighting for her life."

The crash happened on North Miami Avenue at Northwest 80th Terrace in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood. Jean had just returned to the area from work at the American Airlines Arena when she attempted to cross the street. Police said she was first struck by a black sedan, then by a white van. Both vehicles continued north on Miami Avenue, leaving Jean with critical injuries.

Laurene Fermilien Jean worked two jobs to help her family.

"They left her like a dog basically. Imagine what she looks like right now," Jean Pierre said.

Detectives said they have little to go on, which is why they're reaching out to the public in hopes someone comes forward with the right information.

"I'm here for this family to ask for your help," said Detective Alfred Hernandez, of the Miami Police Traffic Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

