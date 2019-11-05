Family trying to put pieces back together after losing everything, including a child, during Dorian

MIAMI - Eight-year-old LaChino Dean was a respectful son. His mom, LaShan McIntosh, says he would never let a day go by without saying he loved her.

"Every day he would tell me, 'Mommy I love you,' or he would send a text," said McItosh.

On Sep. 1, McIntosh and her husband were home with their three children when Hurricane Dorian came crashing down in Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

Her husband, Bronson Williams, says they had no idea it would be that bad. As the storm raged on, they realized they would have to seek higher ground.

"I saw​​​​​​ my car floating, and then the water started coming in," said Williams.

The family tied themselves together with bed sheets and tried to climb out of a window. As Williams was climbing out the window he says the wind knocked them outside and everyone was separated.

That's when he found LaChino was not breathing.

"I tried to revive him but he was gone," said Williams.

The family slept in shelters and outside for five days after the storm, then were evacuated to Nassau.

On Sep. 20, LaChino Anton Dean was buried.

They lived in Nassau for over a month, going between shelters and hotels.

One week ago, McIntosh, her husband and two teen daughters came to South Florida where they are living between relatives' homes.

They say Abaco has nothing there, and folks stranded in Nassau are living in their cars.

"We don't know what the government is doing. They have no plan," said Williams.

McIntosh says the family prays every day they can get help. They are in the U.S. on a six-month visa, with no work, no money and no resources.

Family members say they need everything.

If you can help, email nmohan@wplg.com and you will be connected with the family.

There is also a GoFundMe page for the family, which can be found by clicking here.

