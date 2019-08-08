Father opens fire at gunman during attempted robbery in Allapattah

MIAMI - When a couple got home Tuesday night with their two boys, ages 1 and 3 years old, a gunman was waiting across the street in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood.

The gunman, who detectives identified as Mykece Johnekins, started yelling, police said. The boys' father told police officers he ran for cover behind a white car, grabbed his concealed firearm from his waistband and started shooting.

Johnekins ran behind a tree and fired several shots, police said.

Surveillance video shows the mother and the boys were on the ground in the area of Northwest 26th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue.

The father fired his gun and struck Johnekins in the neck, police said.

Johnekins survived the injury and confessed to the attempted robbery, police said.

Records show the 22-year-old convicted felon was released from prison in January after serving about four years for burglary. His record includes arrests for armed robbery, battery and tampering with evidence.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took Johnekins to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Police said they found Johnekins' gun across the street from the family's home.

Luis Cabrera, the boys' paternal grandfather, said he wondered what could have happened had his son not stood his ground.

Johnekins was arrested on charges of attempted murder, child abuse, two weapons charges and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.