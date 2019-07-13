FBI agents search for accused Brickell bank robber

MIAMI - FBI agents released photos from surveillance video showing a man who is accused of robbing a Chase Bank branch Saturday afternoon in Miami's Brickell neighborhood.

The man, who was wearing a white T-shirt, walked into the bank at 80 SW Eighth St., across from Brickell City Center. He demanded cash from a bank employee.

The man left the bank about 12:50 p.m. According to FBI Special Agent Michael D. Leverock, the man left the area on foot.

Leverock is asking anyone with information about the bank robber to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

