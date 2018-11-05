FBI investigates bank robbery in Miami

MIAMI - The FBI is investigating after a TD Bank branch was robbed Monday morning in Miami.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. at the TD Bank branch at 720 NW 57th Ave.

Miguel Xiques told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon that he walked into the bank as the robbery was in progress.

"When I got in, there was a lady on the floor -- 40-something, 50-something years old. She said, 'Get on the floor! Get on the floor!' I said, 'What?'"

Xiques said he got on his hands and knees and then crawled toward the entrance of the bank before "running like hell."

It's unclear how much cash was taken during the robbery.

Miami police responded to the scene, but have since handed over the investigation to the FBI.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



