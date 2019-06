The FBI says this man robbed a Citibank branch on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

MIAMI - The FBI is trying to identify a bald man who robbed a Miami bank last week.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the robbery occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Citibank branch on Biscayne Boulevard.

Marshall said the man demanded money from bank employees, getting away with an undisclosed amount.

Anyone who recognizes the man from surveillance photographs is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.

