Federal office closed after judge threatens co-worker, authorities say

MIAMI - A federal office in Miami has been closed after a judge threatened to kill a co-worker, authorities said.

Robert Sterling, a spokesman for the Federal Protective Service, did not name the person who made the threat on Tuesday. However, the affected office is the workplace of Timothy Maher, a judge facing several criminal charges in El Portal and Miami Shores.

The Social Security Administration office in the 300 block of South Miami Avenue remained closed Wednesday. The office handles Social Security disability cases.

Sterling said the Social Security inspector general's office is investigating the incident.

Maher was arrested earlier this month after police said he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun in El Portal. Police said when officers went to question Maher, he refused to come out of his home, leading to a brief standoff and his eventually arrest.

When Maher appeared in bond court, he denied he pointed a gun at anyone and called his ex-girlfriend’s claims "incendiary and fantastic allegations."

"It is astonishing to me that one person can make an accusation so fantastic and not grounded in reality that the result is me spending the night (in jail). This is horrifically embarrassing," he said.

Maher faces charges of aggravated assault with a gun, child abuse and resisting arrest.

Maher is also dealing with another case from June involving charges of road rage. Miami Shores police are investigating allegations that Maher followed a driver to his home, leading to an argument.

