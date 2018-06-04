FedEx driver mistakenly gives thief Dell computer in Miami, authorities say

MIAMI - Authorities are searching for a man who stole a Dell computer that was being delivered by a FedEx driver in Miami last month.

The theft was reported about 10:30 a.m. May 10 in front of an apartment building in the 800 block of Northwest 11th Street.

According to detectives, a man drove up in a red, four-door Lexus CT 200h and approached the driver while posing as a customer.

The driver wasn't convinced, and the man left.

But police said the man returned eight minutes later and approached another FedEx driver, who was also making a delivery, and convinced him to give him a package that he said he was waiting for.

The thief took the package and drove off, authorities said.

Police said the package contained a Dell computer valued at more than $1,600.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

