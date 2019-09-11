Feds offer up to $30,000 for information that leads to arrest of Miami gang member

Ulysses Cabrera, 29, also known as Uley and Big Cuz, is accused of selling drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana throughout the streets of Little Havana.

MIAMI - The U.S. Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Police Defense Foundation are offering a collective reward of up to $30,000 for information that leads to the arrest of an alleged Miami street gang member.

According to authorities, Ulysses Cabrera, 29, also known as Uley and Big Cuz, is accused of selling drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana, throughout the streets of Little Havana.

Authorities said he is the only member of his gang who remains at large after the group was indicted on various drug trafficking, violent crime and federal firearm and money laundering charges throughout the county.

Cabrera should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service office or call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2. Tips can also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Tips app.



