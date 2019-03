MIAMI - A pedestrian was seriously hurt Monday night after she was struck by a car in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood, authorities said.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 62nd Street.

Paramedics transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. The woman's condition was not disclosed.

