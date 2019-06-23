Miami

Field house locker room set on fire at Miami Edison Senior High School

No children injured in blaze

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor
Miami Edison Football

MIAMI - Miami Edison Senior High School's field house locker room was intentionally set on fire Sunday, the school's football team tweeted Sunday.

The Miami Edison football team tweeted a photo of the damaged field house Sunday afternoon and said team members found out about the fire while heading back from their college tours.

According to the team, whose head coach is Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell, equipment such as bags, dummies and field markers, was destroyed in the fire.

No children were injured.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

