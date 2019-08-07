Firefighters deal with hazardous chemical leak at Port of Miami

MIAMI - Firefighter are containing a hazardous chemical Wednesday afternoon at the Port of Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the Hazardous Materials Response team was dealing with a chemical leak at 1015 N. America Way.

A source with the department said they suspected it was ammonia, which is usually shipped in steel containers that can explode when they are exposed to high heat. A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson has yet to confirm that.

Firefighters opened a blue Seaboard Marine container and they removed three orange cylinders along the port's waterfront Antarctica Way. Shipping containers were stacked up nearby.

The firefighters, who stepped into the container, stepped away from it about 5 p.m. The tactical call -- involving more than a dozen active units -- remained active as of 5:30 p.m.

