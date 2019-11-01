Former Disney cruise ship employee accused of molesting boy rejects plea deal

MIAMI - A man accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy on a Disney cruise ship rejected a plea deal Friday that would have spared him from going to trial.

Oliver Lovatt was arrested in April on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

Prosecutors offered to reduce the charges to misdemeanor battery with credit for time served.

"Do you wish to accept that offer at this time?" Miami-Dade County Judge Andrea Wolfson asked Lovatt in court.

"No, your honor, I do not," he replied.

Lovatt, who was an employee on the Disney Magic cruise ship, was working in the youth area where children were playing games when he "fondled the victim's penis outside of the clothing," an arrest affidavit said.

The boy was uncomfortable but didn't leave right away. According to the affidavit, during another game, the boy told police he saw Lovatt move his hand toward him, so he covered his genitals, but Lovatt "proceeded to place his hand over the victim's hand, attempting to fondle his penis again."

Lovatt, who has been in custody since his arrest, is facing a minimum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Jury selection in his trial will likely begin Monday.

