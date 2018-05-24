Foster mother accused of beating 12-year-old boy with belt

MIAMI - A 26-year-old foster mother was arrested Wednesday in Miami, months after she beat a 12-year-old boy with a belt, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim was seen by a child protection team Feb. 8 and disclosed during a forensic interview that his foster mother, Quanisha Brown, had beaten him with a belt on the buttocks without clothing several times. He said she also "accidentally" struck him in the face with the belt, causing bruising to his face.

Police said the victim was observed to have bruising and welts to his face, back, chest and arm.

Authorities said Brown, who works as a security guard, was arrested Wednesday and denied beating the boy.

She faces one count of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

