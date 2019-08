MIAMI - A gas leak shut down a portion of busy Biscayne Boulevard Monday afternoon in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The gas leak was reported in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northwest 34th Street.

Miami police said southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard are closed between Northwest 33rd and 36th streets.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

No other details were immediately released.

