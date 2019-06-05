Gator lounges in Sea Tow boat before making way back into water at Black Point

MIAMI - An alligator was spotted Wednesday morning lounging inside a Sea Tow boat before making its way back into the water at Black Point Park and Marina.

A witness who captured cellphone footage of the gator told Local 10 News that the gator was spotted around 8:30 a.m.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it is currently alligator mating season.

FWC officials say females deposit an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September.

Courtesy: @CjMiami

