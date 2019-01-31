Gunman shoots man at ex-girlfriend's home, Miami police say

MIAMI - A man shot his ex-girlfriend’s male friend Wednesday in Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood, authorities said.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said the gunman went to visit his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 1400 block of Southwest 23rd Street around 8 p.m. and found the woman with another man. The gunman then shot the male friend once in the chest, Vega said.

People at the scene held the gunman until officers arrived, Vega said. Police have taken the gunman, who was not identified, into custody.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.



