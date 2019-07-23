Gunshots damage parked cars, cause driver to crash into fence

MIAMI - Police are investigating after someone opened fire early Tuesday in Miami, striking at least two parked cars and causing a man to crash his car in the nearby village of El Portal.

The incident occurred near Northeast 82nd Street and Northeast Fourth Place, just blocks away from the city limits.

One of the bullets grazed the back of a Toyota Corolla before eventually shattering the back driver's side window of a BMW in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

It's not known how many shots were fired, but police could be seen placing at least two dozen evidence markers on the ground as crime scene technicians took photographs of the area.

Miami police investigate after shots were fired near Northeast 82nd Street and Northeast Fourth Place.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, but at least two vehicles were damaged.

About two blocks north in El Portal, police were interviewing a man who appeared to have crashed his car into a chain-link fence.

Police said the man was driving in the area when he heard the gunshots. Unsure whether the shooter was firing at him, the man drove off before crashing into the fence on a dead-end road.

The man, who was not hurt, declined to speak with Local 10 News.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

