Has the MLS Miami team name, logo been uncovered?

MIAMI - The possible team name and logo for Miami's new MLS club may have been discovered in one of the most exotic locations in all the world... the trademark office.

A crest featuring two birds in pink, black and white was registered with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office, along with the names "Miami Internacional Club de Futbol Miami" and "Futbol Club Internacional de Miami."

The office says the name and logo were trademarked by MIPH, a firm which has trademarked other potential names for the team spearheaded by soccer icon David Beckham and local businessman Jorge Mas.

The circular logo includes the name on the outer ring surrounding two birds standing back-to-back under a pink sun and Miami in text. A roman numeral MMXX is also shown, which would mark the expected 2020 start date for the team.

Of course, the team may look good when they hit the pitch in their new kits, but the only question is where that will be. Miami MLS is hoping voters approve a ballot in November that would allow the team to build a stadium on land currently occupied by Melreese Country Club.

