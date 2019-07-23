Hi-Yo, Silver! Away... through Downtown Miami!

MIAMI - Sure, Miami has been called the wild wild west before, but this is getting ridiculous.

Around lunchtime Tuesday near the Miami-Dade County Courthouse downtown, a City of Miami Police horse was seen galloping down Flagler Street.

The horse was riderless as it made its way through traffic before turning the corner.

A Local 10 viewer sent in the video, and the shocking thing was that no one appeared to be shocked.

A Miami Police spokesperson said the horse slipped and the fell slipped from his mount. The officer suffered very minor injuries, while the horse was corralled and returned safely back to the Miami Police Stables without any injuries.

