Hip-hop star Drake surprises Miami students, films video at school

MIAMI - Students that called in sick Monday to one South Florida school missed a surprise that had kids begging to stay after the final bell.

Hip-hop superstar Drake paid a visit to Miami Senior High School to film a video for his new hit single "God's Plan," and let the students appear as extras.

Drake filmed parts of the video in the school halls and on the field atop a hydraulic crane, all with students alongside or behind him.

But his appearance on campus wasn't the only surprise of the day. Before leaving the school, Drake donated $25,000 to the school and announced that all students will be supplied with uniforms designed by the star himself.

Shortly after leaving the high school, Drake appeared on the campus of the University of Miami to surprise a student with a $50,000 scholarship. The Miami Hurricane shared a video of students crowded outside the Shalala Student Center to get a glimpse of the music and television star.

HAPPENING NOW: students singing to @Drake who is on the Moss Terrace in the Shalala Student Center. pic.twitter.com/VvNxYUQNhN — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

