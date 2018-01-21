Hundreds plan to rally in Miami for second Women's March

MIAMI - Hundreds of people plan to rally Sunday in downtown Miami for the annual second Women's March.

The march is one of several being held across the country. On Saturday, marches were held in Palm Beach, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York and other cities.

Sunday is the one year anniversary of the Women's March an event where thousands of women rallied in cities across the country. The protest was a response to election of President Donald Trump whose policies and public statements many view as anti-women.

This year's march is titled Power to the Polls in an effort to encourage women to run for public office. Organizers also support expanding voting rights in Florida and marginalized communities such as immigrants and transgender people.

The march is set to begin at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in the 300 block of Northwest 23rd Street at 11 a.m. and wrap up around 4 p.m.

Planned speakers include Democratic gubernatorial candidates Gwen Graham and Andrew Gillum, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Beach City Commissioner Kristen Gonzalez Rosen.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.