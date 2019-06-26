Inmates, corrections officers taken to hospital after getting sick

MIAMI - Four inmates and three corrections officers at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after falling ill.

The inmates got sick after inhaling an unknown susbstance.

All seven people were taken to a hospital to be treated.

"The only thing we were presented with was that they were nauseating and vomiting," Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.

Juan Diasgranados, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department, said the staff members have since been released from the hospital.'

An investigation into what caused the illnesses is ongoing.

