Inter Miami MLS group reaches deal to move First Tee from Melreese

MIAMI - One of the final hurdles needed to be cleared by David Beckham's Major League Soccer ownership group to build a stadium in Miami will soon be cleared.

Officials with the youth golf program First Tee, along with Beckham's partner, Jorge Mas, announced an agreement Tuesday to relocate the program away from its longtime home at Melreese Country Club.

"Preserving the integrity of First Tee, to provide them with the resources they need to continue to inspire future generations to succeed, was a promise we all made and a promise that we are keeping today," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

First Tee's reluctance to move was a sticking point in allowing Beckham and Mas to create a massive development called Miami Freedom Park, which would include a stadium to house the group's Inter Miami CF team.

"I'm very proud to stand before you here with the DeLucca family, with members of the First Tee, and announce that we have found a path forward and that we're able to come through on our commitment and our promises," Mas added.

Mas will pay for the relocation to an undisclosed golf course. First Tee owner Charlie DeLucca said the organization is looking at multiple courses in South Florida to move the program.

"It's going to be a great thing for our First Tee," DeLucca said. "We've never had the support before like they're going to give us, and I could not be more happier than I am right now."

Inter Miami CF has already begun work in Fort Lauderdale to develop a practice facility for the team on the site of Lockhart Stadium.

