Intoxicated man arrested after brawl with police officers at Heat game

MIAMI - An intoxicated man was arrested during Wednesday night's Miami Heat game after he got into a fight with two Miami police officers who tried to remove him from the American Airlines Arena, police said.

The brawl was captured on video and shared on Instagram.

Miami police said Adrain Mato, 23, was arguing with other fans in section 102, yelling and swinging his arms in an aggressive manner.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer approached Mato and asked him to calm down, but Mato continued screaming. Police said the officer could smell alcohol on Mato's breath.

When a second officer approached and told Mato he would have to leave, Mato again refused to comply and took a "fighting stance," the affidavit said.

Adrain Mato was arrested after he fought with Miami police officers who tried to remove him from a Heat game at the American Airlines Arena.

Police said Mato "was creating a hostile situation and disturbing the patrons from their routine behavior."

The video shows the officers grab Mato and remove him from his seat. It also shows Mato struggling with the officers as they fall down several rows of seats.

Police said Mato elbowed one of the officers and kicked at them before he was eventually carried out of the arena.

Mato faces charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

