Jewelry store owner robbed of watch, ring outside Little Havana business

MIAMI - A jewelry store owner was robbed of his watch and ring Monday night outside his business in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, surveillance video shows.

According to the owner of Joyeria Grimal, the armed robbery occurred around 6 p.m. outside the business at 2742 SW Eighth St.

Surveillance video shows the owner and an employee, identified as Yims Rabelo, speaking outside the business when a black pickup truck backs up in the parking lot.

A masked thief jumps out of the backseat of the truck, points a gun at the victim and steals the victim's $60,000 watch and $14,000 ring.

The thief then runs back to the truck and it drives away.

Rabelo told Local 10 News that his boss jumped in his car and tried to chase the thieves as Rabelo called police. The thieves ultimately escaped with the pricey jewelry.

"Everybody's nervous, but now we're taking double security," Rabelo said.

Rabelo said the masked thief was speaking Spanish throughout the entire robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. The jewelry store is offering a reward of up to $11,000 for information that leads to an arrest.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.