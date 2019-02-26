Judge sets new bond for man facing hate crime charges in Brickell dispute

Mark Bartlett was arrested after a video widely shared on social media shows him holding a gun and approaching a group of black teenagers in Brickell.

MIAMI - A man who was seen on video holding a gun while slinging racial slurs at a group of black protesters last month in Brickell has been given a new bond.

Mark Bartlett, 51, of Hollywood, was initially charged with carrying a concealed firearm, but Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said there was enough evidence to enhance the charges as a hate crime.

Bartlett appeared with his attorneys in court Tuesday morning as Miami-Dade County Judge Alberto Milian increased his bond to $32,500. He is now charged with three counts of aggravated assault with prejudice, enhanced to a second-degree felony; one count of improper exhibition of a firearm, enhanced to a third-degree felony; and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, which is a third-degree felony.

A video of the incident on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was widely shared on social media and shows the group of teenagers on bicycles arguing with a woman on the Brickell Avenue Bridge. The woman, identified as Dana Scalione, claims one of the boys ran over her foot with his bike, and a screaming match ensues, the video shows.

"Don't touch me, you bunch of thugs," Scalione tells the teens as she walks away from them.

The teens then shout obscenities at her.

Moments later, a man, identified by police as Bartlett, approaches the teens, holding a gun in his hand, the video shows. He begins yelling obscenities and racial slurs at the teens, telling them to leave.

"F---ing stupid n-----s," Bartlett can be heard saying in the video.

The video was posted by Dream Defenders Action, saying the teens were protesting redevelopment of the Liberty Square public housing complex.

Bartlett told Local 10 News he took out his gun because his girlfriend was outnumbered by the teens and he feared for her safety.

"All I see is 15 people running across the street toward my girlfriend -- over the median, toward my girlfriend," he said. "My first reaction is I have a gun on me. Whether I have a gun on me or not, I'm running to see and to protect my family. I had a gun, though. It wasn't loaded. I ran out there. You can see I never pointed it. I never threatened anybody. I just needed it in case something were to happen."

Five of the protesters have since filed a lawsuit against the couple, seeking damages for the protesters' "pain and suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress."

"We are disappointed the state attorney has succumbed to the political pressure rather than obeying the tenets of the law," Bartlett's attorneys, Jayne Weintraub and Jonathan Etra, said in a statement. "Clearly this mob of people who were commandeering traffic, and taunting passengers, while wearing masks and gloves, were not peacefully protesting -- they were not peacefully doing anything. They were committing multiple crimes for which the state attorney is not holding them accountable."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.