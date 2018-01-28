Kenyan man, Gainesville woman top finishers at Miami Marathon

MIAMI - More than 20,000 runners from over 80 countries hit the streets of South Florida Sunday for the Fitbit Miami Marathon.

Runners faced high winds - gusts of up to 15 mph - along the route, slowing down the times of many marathon competitors.

Kenyan runner Hillary Too, 38, was the first man to cross the finish line with a time of 2 hours and 23 minutes.

“I was aiming at 2:15 this time. But the wind was so tough," Too said. "But this way I could not make 2:15. But I'd like to come next time, yeah.”

Too who now lives in New Jersey said he trained for the marathon in the hills and mountains of Kenya - a far cry from the flat route of South Florida.

Lyubov Denisova, 46, of Gainesville, was the first woman to finish, with a time of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Other runners such Giovanni Gari had more personal reason for taking part in the marathon.

“A few years ago, I was obese and I was given a choice. I mean, you either shape up or you ship out. I decided to shape up,” Gari said.

Both Too and Denisova will receive a $4,500 prize as the top finishers. All the other runners will receive a Miami Marathon medal.

Unlike other city marathons, Miami's medal has unique design - it spins in two places.

The 26.2-mile route ran through downtown, Brickell, Coconut Grove and Miami Beach.

