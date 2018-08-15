Lawsuit over soccer stadium deal dismissed against city of Miami

MIAMI - A lawsuit filed against the city of Miami regarding David Beckham's Major League Soccer stadium was dismissed by a judge Wednesday.

The judge ruled that attorney William Muir, who claimed the city broke its charter when it entered into a no-bid deal to put the stadium on city-owned property, had no standing.

Muir filed the lawsuit last month.

Mayor Francis Suarez, City Manager Emilio Gonzalez, City Attorney Victoria Mendez and five city commissioners were also listed as plaintiffs in the complaint.

"The public has a clear and certain legal right to public notice and a prior opportunity to compete for the lease or sale of any real property or interest owned by the city," the lawsuit claims.

"It's not up to city commissioners to bypass the process that is already in place," Muir told Local 10 News last month. "You have a public hearing. You have a public process where the public has a right to bid on this and, you know, compete for the property."

