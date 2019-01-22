Letter carrier robbed of keys in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood

MIAMI - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a letter carrier of her keys at gunpoint.

The armed robbery was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of 296 NW 59th St. in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.

Investigators described the robber as a heavyset black male, weighing between 220 to 250 pounds. Authorities said he is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wore a black hoodie and a bandana that covered his mouth.

He fled the scene in a newer-model Chevrolet Camaro with dark-tinted windows and black rims, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

