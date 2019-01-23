Liberty City teens threatened in viral video call for more charges

MIAMI - A group of Liberty City teenagers urged prosecutors Tuesday to file more charges against a man who threatened them with a gun and used racial slurs during a tense encounter that was caught on camera.

The teenagers were protesting the redevelopment of the Liberty Square public housing complex by blocking traffic near the Brickell Avenue Bridge Monday afternoon. A woman, later identified as Dana Scalione, got out her car and urged the teens to move, but the encounter quickly grew heated.

Scalione accused the teens, who were on bicycles, of running over her foot. Scalione got into a shouting match with the teens and both Scalione and teens traded insults and obscenities, but she eventually walked away. Scalione's boyfriend, Mark Bartlett, then approached the teens holding a handgun.

He began yelling obscenities and racial slurs at the teens, telling them to leave.

"F---ing stupid n-----s," Bartlett can be heard saying in a video posted to social media.

On Tuesday, one of the teens involved in the exchange said Bartlett had threatened him before the video was filmed.

"He pointed the gun at me first inside his car. He told me to come to the car. I said, 'No sir. No sir. I'm not coming,'" 18-year-old Deante Joseph said. "He said, 'Black n----r. You black n----r. Get away from my car. Get away from my car.' We were holding up signs for housing. That's all we were doing."

Joseph also said Bartlett tried to run him over with his car.

Dwight Wells of Dream Defenders Action, the group that sponsored the protest, said Bartlett should face hate crime and assault charges. After the incident, Barlett was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

"These kids were blatantly racially profiled. The driver was irritated that they were fighting for fair housing," Wells said. He added that Scalione should be charged as well.

Wells said the teens shouted at Scalione and insulted her because they were provoked.

The teens, who range in age from 11 to 18 years old, have hired civil rights attorney Lee Merritt to represent them. Angel Settle, a liaison for Merritt, said the law firm wants to make sure hate crime charges are filed and the teens' well-being is looked after.

"Several of the children have not slept since this incident," she said. "They are very disturbed with this incident. And ultimately it's very clear that this was racially charged, racially motivated."

Capt. Keandra Simmons with the Miami Police Department said Bartlett's initial charges were based on what officers knew at the time. If victims give statements to police, the department is open to more charges, she said.

"We are more than willing to file any charges necessary if we feel as though there was an actual in fact hate crime," Simmons said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.