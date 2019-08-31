List of gas stations out of fuel Thursday night in Miami

MIAMI - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Miami neighborhoods on Thursday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.
- Freedom Oil at 1290 SW 22nd St., in Coral Way neighborhood
- Marathon at 127 NW 20th St., in Wynwood neighborhood
- Shell, 3601 Biscayne Blvd., in Edgewater neighborhood
- Valero, 2200 SW 27th Ave., south of Little Havana neighborhood
- Valero, 1800 W. Flagler St., in Little Havana neighborhood
- Westar, 6201 N. Miami Ave., in Little Haiti neighborhood
- Marathon at 13490 Memorial Highway, in North Miami neighborhood
- Marathon at 11899 NW 7th Ave., in North Miami neighborhood
For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base.
