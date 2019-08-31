List of gas stations out of fuel Thursday night in Miami

MIAMI - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Miami neighborhoods on Thursday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.

Freedom Oil at 1290 SW 22nd St., in Coral Way neighborhood

Marathon at 127 NW 20th St., in Wynwood neighborhood

St., in neighborhood Shell, 3601 Biscayne Blvd., in Edgewater neighborhood

Valero, 2200 SW 27th Ave., south of Little Havana neighborhood

Valero, 1800 W. Flagler St., in Little Havana neighborhood

Westar , 6201 N. Miami Ave., in Little Haiti neighborhood

Marathon at 13490 Memorial Highway, in North Miami neighborhood

Marathon at 11899 NW 7th Ave., in North Miami neighborhood

For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base.

