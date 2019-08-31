List of gas stations out of fuel Friday night in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Palmetto Bay and The Hammocks on Thursday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.
- American Gas at 10801 Caribbean Blvd.
- Chevron at 9500 SW 160th St.
- Marathon at 16815 S. Dixie Highway
- Mobil at 20201 S. Dixie Highway
- Mobil at 12795 SW 137th Ave., in the Hammocks neighborhood
- Shell at 11690 Quail Roost Drive
- Shell at 16051 S. Dixie Highway
- Valero at 17250 S. Dixie Highway
For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base.
