List of gas stations out of fuel Friday night in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Palmetto Bay and The Hammocks on Thursday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.

American Gas at 10801 Caribbean Blvd .

. Chevron at 9500 SW 160th St.

St. Marathon at 16815 S. Dixie Highway

Mobil at 20201 S. Dixie Highway

Mobil at 12795 SW 137th Ave., in the Hammocks neighborhood

Ave., in the Hammocks neighborhood Shell at 11690 Quail Roost Drive

Shell at 16051 S. Dixie Highway

Valero at 17250 S. Dixie Highway



For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base.

