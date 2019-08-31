Miami

List of gas stations out of fuel Friday night in Palmetto Bay

By Michelle F. Solomon - Podcast Producer/Reporter
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Palmetto Bay and The Hammocks on Thursday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.

  • American Gas at 10801 Caribbean Blvd.
  • Chevron at 9500 SW 160th St.
  • Marathon at 16815 S. Dixie Highway
  • Mobil at 20201 S. Dixie Highway
  • Mobil at 12795 SW 137th Ave., in the Hammocks neighborhood
  • Shell at 11690 Quail Roost Drive
  • Shell at 16051 S. Dixie Highway
  • Valero at 17250 S. Dixie Highway
For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base. 

