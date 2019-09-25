Malfunction causes 2nd Avenue Bridge in downtown Miami to close

MIAMI - A warning went out to drivers in the city of Miami after a bridge malfunctioned in a busy downtown area.

The Southwest 2nd Avenue Bridge, over the Miami River, experienced mechanical difficulties sometime Wednesday morning, according to a Miami-Dade County spokesperson.

The bridge remained closed throughout the day while crews worked to repair it.

Miami-Dade County announced that the bridge had been repaired and was fully operational just before 5:30 p.m.

Detour signs had been posted and commuters were being asked to avoid the area.

