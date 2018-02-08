Man accused of fatally shooting brother, injuring another man in downtown Miami

MIAMI - A South Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his brother and injuring another man late Tuesday night in downtown Miami.

According to an arrest report, a man flagged down an officer who was working an off-duty detail near the intersection of Miami Avenue and Flagler Street after he had been shot at.

Police said more officers arrived at the scene about 11:50 p.m. and found two vehicles with several bullet holes in them.

According to witnesses, shots were fired as a Nissan Sentra followed a Ford Taurus through several streets in downtown Miami.

Cellphone video taken by a witness shows that the Taurus was being shot at by a man wearing a black shirt and beige pants, identified by police as Julio Cesar Suarez, 33.

Police said the footage also revealed that the driver of the Taurus, Frank Jones, was trying to avoid the shooter while attempting to flee the area.

Jones eventually crashed his car into several parked and moving vehicles while the gunman continued to fire at the windshield, authorities said.

"I knew that that second car was chasing him because he hit that turn just as fast, but he didn't slide off into the sidewalk. He pulled up a couple seconds later -- bam, bam," Vasili Sushko said.

According to the arrest report, both vehicles came to a stop at the intersection, where Jones got out of his car and ran to the driver’s side of an off-duty officer's marked police car.

Police said Jones asked the officer for help.

As the officer was assisting Jones, the officer saw Suarez getting out of the Sentra.

The officer detained Suarez, who told him, "He was trying to kidnap my brother! I think I shot my brother! I think I shot my brother by mistake," the arrest report stated.

Police said Suarez did indeed shoot his brother, Jose Rivero, 24, in the face. Rivero was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones suffered two gunshot wounds to his back, authorities said.

Police said Suarez declined to give detectives any further statements.

He was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Neighbors who lived near Rivero said the young man lived with his mother and some of his siblings.

"They are marvelous, marvelous, marvelous," one neighbor, identified only as Alais, said. "Whenever someone dies, everyone always says the person's great because everyone has kids and it's painful, but she (the victim's mother) has really raised her kids well and they respect her."

Police haven't said whether Suarez's claims against Jones appear to be valid or whether there are any other possible motives.



