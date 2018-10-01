Man accused of fleeing scene after striking pedestrian in Miami

MIAMI - A South Florida man was arrested Sunday after he struck a pedestrian with his car and then drove away, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Jose Esteban Contreras, 24, of Miami, was heading north in the 2600 block of North Miami Avenue when he drove up on the sidewalk and struck the victim with his car.

Police said a witness followed Contreras on his motor scooter, yelled at him to "Get out!" and then pulled him out of the car.

The good Samaritan then flagged down a K-9 unit and told the officer that Contreras had just been involved in a hit-and-run, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the officer searched Contreras' vehicle and found a clear bag of suspected marijuana in the center console and in plain view in the backseat.

Contreras was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injuries and possession of under 20 grams of cannabis.

Police said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

