Man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend surrenders

MIAMI - A man who is accused of shooting his 22-year-old pregnant girlfriend in Miami's Liberty City surrendered to police officers Tuesday, according to the Miami Police Department.

The unidentified woman who was pregnant suffered two gunshot wounds on Saturday. She survived the shooting and later gave birth to a baby boy at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

She told police officers Xavier Raymond Del Toro was her boyfriend for about five years, they lived together and he was her baby's father.

Kayla Toledo, the victim's sister, said Tuesday she still couldn't understand why Del Toro would attack her sister.

"They seemed really happy," Toledo said. "They just bought a new house and he was really happy about the baby."

According to the arrest form, she also said Del Toro, 29, was drunk when he punched her in the face with a closed fist.

She asked him to leave the efficiency in the 4300 block of Northwest 11th Place, but once he was outside he threatened her, police said.

"I'm going to shoot," he said, according to the arrest form. "You are going to see. I am going to shoot."

Del Toro shot her through the glass front door of their residence, police said. She suffered two gunshot wounds to the upper left side of her chest above her heart. Police officers said he fled in a white Mercedes-Benz.

Records show Del Toro is at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Prosecutors are charging him with attempted murder and aggravated battery of a pregnant victim.

