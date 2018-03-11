Video captures chaotic scene after hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI - Cellphone video captured the intense moments after a silver Infinity SUV crashed into several cars on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 36 Street Sunday morning.

In the video, multiple drivers got out of their cars and tried to stop the driver of the SUV from leaving.

"That is crazy. You have a crash, you stop," witness Anthony Jimenez said.

What Jimenez didn't see were the attempts by people to pull that driver from his vehicle before he took off. In the video, one man screams, "Don’t move."

As the driver reverses, he then moves west on Northwest 36th Street where another man pulls off his door handle. Moments before, the another driver got out of his white van with a sledge hammer and broke every window on the SUV.

Jimenez said the man with the sledge hammer may have gone too far

"I’ll call the cops and I’ll try to chase him down, but to pull out a hammer," Jimenez said.

Miami police said there were no injuries to any of the drivers involved and despite man’s attempt to flee, he was ultimately found and taken into custody.

Police said they do not encourage drivers to try and stop someone from leaving the scene. They urge people to call police with a description of the vehicle.

