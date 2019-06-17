Man arrested after killing father on Father's Day, police say

Marcus Sakers, 32, is accused of fatally shooting his father on Father's Day during a fight in Miami.

MIAMI - A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of his father on Father's Day, police said.

Marcus Sakers faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Miami police said Sakers fatally shot his 60-year-old father, Fedel Peake, during an altercation Sunday night.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses said Sakers and the victim got into an argument that turned physical. Both men fell to the ground during the fight. Witnesses tried to intervene when they heard several gunshots.

The victim rolled over and said, "You shot me," before losing consciousness, police said. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Sakers fled after the shooting, police said.

Police found Sakers early Monday outside a home on Northwest Second Avenue. Witnesses identified Sakers as the shooter.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.