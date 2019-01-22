Man arrested after video shows him holding gun while slinging racial slurs at black teens

MIAMI - A Hollywood man was arrested Monday after he was caught on camera approaching a group of black teenagers while holding a gun, shouting obscenities and racial slurs at them.

Mark Bartlett, 51, faces a felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

A video widely shared on social media shows the group of teens on bicycles arguing with a woman on the Brickell Avenue Bridge. The woman in the video claims one of the boys ran over her foot with his bike and a screaming match ensues.

"Don't touch me, you bunch of thugs," the woman tells the teens as she walks away from them.

The teens then shout obscenities at her.

Moments later, a man, identified by police as Bartlett, approaches the teens, holding a gun in his hand. He begins yelling obscenities and racial slurs at the teens, telling them to leave.

"F---ing stupid n-----s," Bartlett can be heard saying.

As Bartlett and the woman walk away, the person recording the cellphone video can be heard telling them, "You're going to be on the news. Y'all going to make the news."

"That's fine," the woman replies.

The video was posted by Dream Defenders Action, saying the teens were protesting redevelopment of the Liberty Square public housing complex.

According to a Miami police report, Bartlett got back in his Range Rover and drove away, but he was stopped by police near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 13th Street.

Mark Bartlett, 51, is accused of carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said Bartlett didn't have a conceal carry permit for the gun, which was loaded and resting on the front passenger seat.

While in custody, Bartlett asked police, "Why am I being arrested when those kids are free to ride around? I did pull out my gun, but I never pointed it at them."

Bartlett was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. His arrest photo shows him smiling and wearing the same shirt seen in the video.

