Man arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in Miami

MIAMI - A 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl in Miami, authorities said.

Terry Rivers, of Miami, faces charges of kidnapping and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

According to an arrest report, the victim was walking to her bus stop the morning of April 12 in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 57th Street when she was approached by Rivers.

"Hey. Where are you going?" Rivers asked her, according to the report.

"I'm going over there," the girl responded.

"But where are you going?" Rivers asked again, according to the report.

Police said the girl ignored Rivers' question and continued walking east.

She told police she turned around a short time later to find Rivers running toward her.

Police said Rivers grabbed the victim by the hair and waist, pulled her toward him and began to grope her breast.

Authorities said the victim pushed Rivers away and ran back toward her house.

Police said Rivers ran away in an unknown direction.

Authorities later released a sketch of the suspect, which led to police receiving an anonymous tip identifying Rivers as the victim's attacker.

According to the arrest report, the victim then identified Rivers in a six-person photo lineup.

Police said Rivers denied having any involvement in the incident and claimed he has never been in the area where the incident occurred or came into contact with any children.

